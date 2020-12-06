Earthquake near Warner Springs shakes up Southern California





WARNER SPRINGS (KUSI) – An earthquake struck northeast of San Diego early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.6 magnitude quake hit about four miles southwest of Warner Springs at 7:17 a.m. Sunday, the agency said. The earthquake had a depth of five miles.

The tremor could be felt in Escondido, Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Poway, Kearny Mesa, Santee, and other parts of the county.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Warner Springs is a small unincorporated community in North County.

Significant quake, preliminary info: M 3.6 – 6km SW of Warner Springs, CA https://t.co/xl24wuAA9K — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) December 6, 2020