East County leaders, community groups battle against possible redistricting map

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – The El Cajon Chaldean community, along with local leaders, are pushing back against potential re-districting of the area.

A rally was held today, outlining the damage it would do to the fabric of their community, specifically the Middle Eastern population.

The proposed plan would group El Cajon into more Central Districts and divide the region into three areas.

