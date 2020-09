East County Magazine Forum featured Santee Mayor





SANTEE (KUSI) – East County Magazine hosted a forum on Thursday for candidates running for Santee Mayoral and City Council races.

Mayor John Minto and mayoral challenger Stephen Houlahan participated.

The forum virtual and people can re-watch the livestream at https://www.Facebook.com/eastcountymagazine

Mayor John Minto joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the forum.