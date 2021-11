‘East County Mamas and Dads For Freedom’ rallying against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Many East County parents, teachers and students stood up and turned out for freedom Wednesday.

Parent group, “East County Mamas and Dads For Freedom” has said “enough” to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in El Cajon where a rally was underway ahead of a school board meeting.