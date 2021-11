“East county mamas & dads for freedom” freedom of choice rally tomorrow

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dozens of parents are continuing to push against the covid-19 vaccine mandate for students. The group “East county mamas & dads for freedom” is organizing a rally tomorrow at 4 P.M. They are asking to have freedom of choice.

Tuesday, the groups founder, Rachel Ashlee, talks with KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez about the group and the rally.