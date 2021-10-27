‘East County Mamas & Dads For Freedom’ to hold peaceful rally Nov. 10

EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – A Facebook group called “East County Mamas & Dads For Freedom” was recently created last month and continues to grow.

As of now, it has nearly 15,000 members and is set to have a rally next month.

Rachel Ashlee, Founder of East County Mamas & Dads For Freedom, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the group.

Ashlee described learning that many East County parents wanted the choice about whether or not to vaccinated their children.

As a result, the group will be holding peaceful rally against mandates on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. in front of the Grossmont High School Event Center Theatre.