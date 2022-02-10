East County parents demanding answers about COVID-19 mask mandate for schools

EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors asked California’s Department of Public Health on Tuesday to safely phase out the COVID-19 mask mandate for schoolchildren.

Concerned East County parents have begun demanding answers regarding continued masking for K-12 schoolchildren.

Ashley Carnevale and her family attended a school board meeting for the Cajon Valley Union School District Tuesday night to advocate for removing mask mandates for schoolchildren.

While the district does have to allow teachers to enforce mask guidelines, they cannot take punitive action against students for not complying, Carnevale described.

In essence, schoolchildren can refuse to wear a mask and remain in the classroom, Carnevale added.