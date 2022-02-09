East County parents rally over COVID-19 mask mandates ahead of school board meeting

EL CAJON (KUSI) – Following the county update from the “Board of Supervisors” asking the California Department of Public Health to phase out the COVID-19 mask mandate, East County parents want answers.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon, where parents were ready to rally ahead of a board meeting Tuesday night.

