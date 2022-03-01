East County school board member group reacts to school mask changes





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – A group of school board members from San Diego’s East County has been reacting to the next month’s changes announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday.

The group has been advocating to make their own decisions about mask requirements for some time now.

Even though the student mask mandate will be lifted in about two weeks on March 12, these school board members have said that they are asking for local control now.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live from Rancho Santa Fe with more details.