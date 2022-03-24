East County transient facing multiple charges in sex crimes case pleads guilty





EL CAJON (KUSI) – East County transient Rodolfo Emmanuel Ledesma is facing multiple sex crime charges involving a minor and plead guilty in an El Cajon courtroom Wednesday.

This development arrived one year after reports of missing 16-year-old Tarynn Finn in Santee.

For nearly five days, the entire county and even agencies were aware the teen was missing.

Finn was found five days later in a camper with a 32-year-old man at the homeless encampment along Magnolia Avenue in East County.

The adopted teenager has special needs and given her traumatic experience, has been receiving treatment.

During the year-and-a-half investigation, her mother, Sharie Finn, discovered “the tunnel,” a drain ditch from Parkway Plaza in El Cajon to Lakeside, where many sex crimes have occurred.

Finn has put her over 20 years of legal experience into staring the nonprofit, The Rad Movement, which seeks to bring awareness to violent sex crimes happening to all ages.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from El Cajon with an exclusive report.