East County Transitional Living Center COVID-19 safety measures in-place

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CEO of East County Transitional Living Center, Harold Brown, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the safety measures in place and how people can help.

The East County Transitional Living Center houses over 450 people including 170 children. Thanks to both Cajon Valley school district and Grossmont high school district kids are distance learning on Crome books.

“ECTLC is different from the homeless shelters as we house everyone in our converted motel we have the ability to quarantine if needed. To date we have had no positives for Covid,” said Brown.



Brown said 85% of their revenue is generated through work programs that have experienced a 70% reduction.

People can donate at ectlc.org on this Giving Tuesday.