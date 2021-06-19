East County vegetation fire grows to 500 acres

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Firefighters in East County were battling a 500-acre vegetation fire in Canebreak Canyon Saturday, authorities said.

The fire, dubbed the Overland Fire, was first reported to be 10 acres at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire San Diego. By 10 a.m., it had grown to 20-30 acres. And by 11 a.m., it had grown to 100 acres and was 0% contained.

No structures had been threatened as 500 acres were reached by 1:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire San Diego.

“Ground access remains difficult,” Cal Fire tweeted. “Additional air resources are at scene.”

.@CALFIRESANGIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire in the community of Canebrake. The fire is 10 acres with a slow rate of spread. The remote location is making access by ground difficult. Ground and Air resources assigned.#OverlandFire pic.twitter.com/ZAYg4UCUpY — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 19, 2021

The fire was a half-mile west of County Highway S2.

“Light flash fuels, moderate rate of spread running uphill,” Southern California Air Operations tweeted.

“Air attack advising it will be an extended attack fire due to inaccessibility issues,” the agency said.