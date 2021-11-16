East County Walk and Rally in honor of National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention Month





EL CAJON (KUSI) – On Wednesday Nov. 17 , 2021, dress in green and make your way down to the Walk and Rally at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. This walk, rally, and fair will all be in support of ending homelessness for youth.

Home Start, a non-profit agency that provides services tailored to prevent child abuse and neglect will lead the walk and rally as part of a first ever county-wide event to raise awareness for runaway and homeless youth.

During the event, El Cajon Mayor, Bill Wells, and Home Start CEO, Laura Tancredi-Baese, will join a local youth who has been affected by homelessness to share their stories.

Recent surveys say that there are over 2,000 parenting youth and their children experiencing homelessness. Chronically homeless adults, 50% were homeless during the ages of 18 to 25.

Where the Walk and Rally will start: 200 E Main St, El Cajon, CA 92020

Rally/Ending location: 200 Civic Center Way, El Cajon, CA 92020

Make sure to Dress in Green!