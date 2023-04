East Region Crisis Stabilization Unit to reduce police workload and emergency room bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – East County will get its first crisis stabilization unit this year.

Six such facilities already exits across San Diego. They serve to reduce Police wait times when they drop off 51-50 calls and reduce emergency room bills for mentally unwell patients.

Supervisor Joel Anderson joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the importance of these centers.