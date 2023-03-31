East Village Association’s Opening Weekend Block Party returns on April 1st





SAN DEIGO (KUSI) – The 11th Annual Opening Weekend Block Party in East Village will return on April 1st from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on J St. in front of Petco Park.

The Opening Weekend Block Party is set to be a huge celebration of the San Diego Padres, bringing in small businesses, tasty bites, and live music to San Diegans.

Assistant District Manager of the East Village Association joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the event.