East Village resident Giorgio Kirylo reacts to San Diego City Council approving the Unsafe Camping Ordinance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After hearing hours of public comment, the San Diego City Council Tuesday evening voted 5-4 in favor of the Unsafe Camping Ordinance that would prohibit tent encampments in all public spaces throughout the city if shelter beds are available.

Mayor Todd Gloria has pushed hard for proposed the ordinance introduced by City Councilman Stephen Whitburn, including asking the public to sign a petition and speaking on the issue at news conferences.

The proposal would also ban tent encampments at all times in certain sensitive areas — parks, canyons and near schools, transit stations and homeless shelters — regardless of shelter capacity.

Before the vote, hundreds of people showed up to speak in front of San Diego City Council. One of the speakers, Giorgio Kirylo, shared his perspective as an East Village resident.

Kirylo has been an important public figure on this issue, as he has successfully highlighted the criminal activity that regularly occurs in the homeless encampments, and the dangers they present to his East Village neighbors.

Kirylo spoke in support of the bill because it is a step in the right direction, and proof that Mayor Todd Gloria and other Democrat politicians know the problem is serious. He also called out former Chief of Police Shelley Zimmerman for publicly opposing the legislation, going against what current San Diego police officers want.

Thursday, Giorgio Kirylo joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the vote, and what he believes will happen next.

RELATED STORY: San Diego City Council approves Unsafe Camping Ordinance by 5-4 vote

Giorgio Kirylo says the Unsafe Camping Ordinance gives @SanDiegoPD a tool to physically move the homeless from certain areas. He questions if @ChiefZimmerman publicly opposed it in order to not give @ToddGloria a perceived victory. Full Interview: https://t.co/67HzqpzhSP pic.twitter.com/u57Tb728Pf — KUSI News (@KUSINews) June 15, 2023

Kirylo’s full City Council speech is below: