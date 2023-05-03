East Village resident speaks out about living next to homeless encampments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Marine Veteran Georgio Kirylo, resident of East Village, wakes up every day to the horrors of drug addiction and despair.

The homeless encampments crowding the sidewalks of Downtown, San Diego, are visible from his front window. He walks past them when he walks his dog.

He, and hundreds of other Downtown residents, are tired of the lack of safety and protection near their homes.

Kirylo joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss how his community are banding together to push for change from the city and its leaders.