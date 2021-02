Eastern League Cross Country Duel: High Tech High vs Serra/ Patrick Henry vs Crawford

Out at Serra high school for our first Cross Country Duel of 2021.

Patrick Henry Patriots Charlie Dunnigan gets the win with 15.34 on the 2.9 mile track.

In the girls division, Patriots Abigail Hayes wins it with a 21.29.

Back to the boys, high tech high’s Nathan Osborn clocks in at 16.18 for the win.

Serra’s Sophia Abraham finishes first with a 20.15 for the win.