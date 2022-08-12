Eastlake High School hosts community celebration to commemorate “30 Years of Greatness”

EASTLAKE (KUSI) – Eastlake High School (EHS) opened its doors to students September 1992. An estimated 75,000+ students have attended EHS over the past 30 years. Eastlake High School is home-base for generations of students, alumni, and stakeholders, and is celebrated as the heart of the community.

To commemorate this meaningful milestone, a community-wide event will be held August 13, 2022.

“The Sweetwater District strives to offer students a school experience that is rigorous, equitable, welcoming, and propels student success. We are honored to celebrate Eastlake High’s 30th Anniversary giving the entire Eastlake community an opportunity to reflect on our past, celebrate our present, and share our hopes for the future. Thanks to all the students, staff, families, and community for their dedicated support in shaping the campus to what it is today. Thirty years later, we are seeing the benefit of their work,” said Sweetwater Superintendent Dr. Moises G. Aguirre.

One of the annual traditions at EHS is to hold a student “Lu-Wow” shortly after the beginning of the school year. To celebrate this important milestone, a public version of this tradition has been planned.

All are invited to the free “Lu-Wow style” community open house on August 13, from 5:00 pm – 7pm at the Eastlake High School campus. Attendees will enjoy performances by students, appearances by sports teams, a scavenger hunt-style tour of the campus, historic photos on display, VIP appearances, and music by DJ Mike. Food will be available by the BBQ Club, Taco Land, and Kona Ice.

Mariana Hughes, Teacher at Eastlake High School, Chairwoman for Eastlake Alumni & Friends, and the talent of the Titan Talk on the Eastlake podcast, discussed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.