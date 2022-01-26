Eastlake High School to hold vigil for Micah Pietila-Wiggs Jan. 26

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was out at Eastlake High School to give us some details about a Vigil to be held on Wednesday, January 26th at 6pm on the Eastlake baseball field.

Micah Pietila-Wiggs was killed Saturday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck while traveling on Interstate 5 south and crashed into a concrete barrier just north of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The San Diego County Medical Examiner said in a statement he was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time.

The Chula Vista native played on Eastlake High School’s baseball team before graduating in 2018. In 2013, when he was just 13 years old, he helped his Eastlake Little League Team team from Chula Vista advance to South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and win the U.S. Championship at the Little League World Series. The team went on to lose to Japan in the world title game.

RELATED ARTICLES