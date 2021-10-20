Eastlake High School’s star linebacker Trey White commits to San Diego State University





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eastlake High School’s star linebacker, Trey White, made his college decision live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Deciding between six amazing universities, White announced that he has chosen to continue his career at San Diego State University as he was surrounded by family, friends and coaches.

KUSI’s Paul Rudy spoke to White and those around them live on Good Morning San Diego.

KUSI is excited to follow White into his collegiate career on the mesa.