Eastlake Senior Marcelo Mayer set to play in Perfect Game All-American Classic

When Eastlake Senior shortstop Marcelo Mayer got the call to play in the Perfect Game All-American classic September 4th he was ecstatic. Already committed to continue his career at University of Southern California, locked in with the Trojans after his freshman year for the Titans. Mayer, is one of the top prospects in the country and will play in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. First time the game will not be played in San Diego, California since 2008, that year the game was played in Los Angeles. Mayer, is the only San Diegan invited to play in this year’s game. Some notable players that are now in the Major Leagues that played in this game when they were younger are as follows: Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer, Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Christian Yelich, Cody Bellinger, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Javier Baez, Gerrit Cole, Nolan Arenado, Alex Bregman, and Freddie Freeman just to name a few.