Eat a sub, make a donation: Jersey Mike’s celebrates Day of Giving





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Industrious workers at 50 Jersey Mike’s locations in the San Diego area will give every dollar in sales made on March 31 — not just profits — to Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has collected more than $32 million for local charities.

Cathy Brown, Area Director at Jersey Mike’s Subs, joined KUSI to discuss the fundraising event.