Economics expert discusses inflation rates for 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Inflation rates are projected to be lower in 2022, but they still aren’t meeting pre-COVID levels.

Alan Gin, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss inflation trends going into 2022.

Gin described that inflation will be about 3.5% in 2022, which is below the current inflation rate of 6.8%.

The Federal Reserve’s inflation target is about 2%, Gin added.

The real trouble will be hiring enough laborers, Gin said.