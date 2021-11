Economist explains the inflation crisis

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The supply chain crisis continues to hit our economy hard and many items at the grocery store cost more.

Gas has hit a seven-year-high in our state and we’re dealing with inflation issues.

Chief Economist at Point Loma Nazarene University, Lynn Reaser, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the reasons behind the crisis.