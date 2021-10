Economist Peter Schiff warns against investing in Bitcoin





Economist Peter Schiff, a vocal critic of cryptocurrencies, is warning potential investors of the dangers of the cryptocurrencies.

Schiff believes the popular cryptocurrency will go to zero, the same day it reached an all time high.

At the time of this interview, one Bitcoin is valued at just over $66,000.

Schiff explained his belief on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.