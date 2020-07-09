Economist Terra Lawson-Remer says following recommendations from health officials will lead to economic recovery





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s economy, and other economies across the country, are taking a massive hit due to the coronavirus and all the business closures that have came with it in order to “flatten the curve.”

Economist and candidate Terra Lawson-Remer believes following San Diego County Health Officials guidelines will be the quickest way to get our economy recovered.

Lawson-Remer supports a study that said if there was a national mask mandate, we could reduce coronavirus cases by 1-percent. She claims that 1-percent reduction in coronavirus cases would save the U.S. economy as much as $1 trillion.

Lawson-Remer also said she supports keeping businesses that “are inherently risky,” like indoor bars, closed to keep the number of cases under control. She says a “smart and careful” reopening will lead to economic recovery.

Regarding the reopening of schools for the Fall semester, Lawson-Remer says she would prioritize opening schools before bars. But explained, “we can’t re-opeon schools unless we have the resources to do it safely.”

She discussed her beliefs on how to get the economy back up and running again on Good Morning San Diego.

Terra Lawson-Remer is running against Kristin Gaspar for San Diego County Supervisor District 3.