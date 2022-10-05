Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birria in Nestor named best tacos in the country by Yelp





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is known for having incredible Mexican food, and Yelp’s 2022 Top 100 Taco Spots in America has confirmed what we’ve known all along.

Atop Yelp’s list, was Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, located right here in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood.

Yelp reports the co-owner, Jose Fernandez, is a Mexico City native, insists their tacos are unique, as he includes their secret ingredient, “love.”

Yelp’s article says they are known for “The Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco and fan fave, features handmade tortillas filled with a hefty helping of birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro. Top it with the special house hot sauce.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live with Jorge Fernandez at Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria Wednesday on Good Morning San Diego, as he described what it meant to receive the incredible honor of best taco in America.

Jorge explained the restaurant is a family business, and they had no idea that they were even in contention to become the best taco in America.

Yelp’s complete Top 100 Tacos in the US 2022 list can be read here.

