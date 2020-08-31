Education expert says CA Ethnic Studies Curriculum excludes many ethnic groups





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Education expert and Independent Institute fellow Williamson Evers about his new op-ed in the Wall Street Journal: “Critical Ethnic Studies Returns to California.”

Evers joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss his op-ed which said “Excluded from California’s model curriculum are the white ethnic groups (Italians, Irish, Poles and so forth) studied fruitfully by scholars such as Nathan Glazer, Daniel P. Moynihan and Michael Novak. Also largely excluded are groups like Jews and Armenians who were persecuted abroad and sought refuge in America. The groups that dominate the curriculum are African-Americans, Latinos, Asian-Americans and American Indians.”

To read the oped in its entirety: https://www.wsj.com/articles/critical-ethnic-studies-returns-to-california-11598568504

To read the Guidelines for the 2020 Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum click here.