Effectiveness of COVID restrictions up for debate as California gears up to lift mask mandates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As California is set to lift mask mandates for those fully vaccinated on Feb. 15, the debate remains whether COVID mandates were even effective in the first place.

Ian Miller, author of “Unmasked: The Global Failure of COVID Mask Mandates,” joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to share his opinion on the topic.

California performed more poorly than Texas during the winter period, despite the mask mandates.