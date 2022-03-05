Efforts in San Diego to help Ukraine continue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, San Diegans are continuing their efforts to help those overseas with donations.

Viktoriia Simakova is a graduate student at High Tech Graduate School of Education and was planning on going home soon to her husband and family in Ukraine before the invasion began.

Simakova started “Help Ukraine Now San Diego” with the House of Ukraine, setting up a donation collection center at 4660 El Cajon Blvd.

They are currently collecting funds, food, medical supplies, clothing, first aid kits, and more.

She joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss how the efforts to help Ukrainians has been going.

To find out more details on how to donate click here.