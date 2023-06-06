Efforts to end MTS strikes fail, union rejects Transdev agreement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For weeks, protests by bus operators have caused delays on local San Diego MTS bus routes. On Monday, a Transdev was suprised and disappointed by Teamsters Local 683’s rejection of their proposal to reach an agreement and end the strike. Teamsters have previously said they were amicable to the proposed agreement.

A work stoppage continued Monday for multiple bus divisions of the Metropolitan Transit System, as bus operators and Transdev were back negotiating.

Transit riders who use the Metropolitan Transit System’s minibus and Access service, as well as routes in the South Bay and East County, should look for alternate methods of travel.

Transdev, a multinational conglomerate which operates the services, is in contract negotiations with its bus operators, represented by the Teamsters.

“We apologize for the delay in service and encourage riders to make alternative transportation plans when available,” a statement from the agency reads.

Passengers can check the MTS Alerts & Detours webpage (sdmts.com/getting-around/alerts-detours) for updates and most accurate service information. Passengers can also contact MTS Information & Trip Planning for trip planning assistance at 619-233-3004, or use the online trip planner at sdmts.com/trip-planner. MTS Access riders can call 888-517-9627 or visit sdmts.com/work-stoppage for recommended alternative transportation options.