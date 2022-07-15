Efforts underway to replenish dying Salton Sea in Imperial Valley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was once called the Salton Riviera and a miracle in the desert.

The Salton Sea is different now; dead fish, decaying area, foul odor , and dangerous toxic fumes. It’s a wasteland.

Once California’s largest lake, now it’s on the verge of extinction, many claiming it is beyond repair.

Rodney Smith PhD., Managing Partner of the Sea To Sea Bi-National Canal Co., joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss how he will save the dying Salton Sea.

Smith has a plan called SEA TO SEA where he wants to build a channel from the Sea of Cortez to the Salton Sea at a cost of 1.2 billion dollars.

This would be the first effort to review the tragedy and utter incompetence of the State on this issue.