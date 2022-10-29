Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Mansour in talks to bring soccer club to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Oct. 24, an Egyptian billionaire named Mohamed Mansour was in talks with Sycuan and the Mansour Group to bring a Major League Soccer Club to San Diego.

Nothing remains officialized, however if there is a bid for the potential expansion then the next step would entail approval from the MLS Board.

A recent expansion in Canada that mirrors the current situation in San Diego cost a record breaking $325 million.