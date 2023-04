Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan for Muslims across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eid al-Fitr is a three-day festival that marks the end of Ramadan for Muslims across the world.

Ramadan is a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Imam Taha Hassane, director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel with details.