Eight chest pain cases detected in San Diego adolescent boys after vaccination

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Rady Children’s Hospital has detected and admitted eight San Diego boys suffering from painful heart muscle inflammation following coronavirus vaccinations.

These local cases represent the more widespread suspicion that the the inflammation, also known as myocarditis, and another named pericarditis, could be rare side effects of the mRNA vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccines have proven highly effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19 and the eight reported cases of heart symptoms represent 0.007 percent of all vaccinated young people in San Diego.

Dr. John Bradley, Medical Director of Infectious Diseases at Rady Children’s Hospital, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the eight cases of painful heart muscle inflammation.