Eight people found after suspected smuggling boat capsizes in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A suspected smuggling boat capsized near Moonlight Beach in Encinitas early Thursday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol said its agents first spotted the small boat at 5:00 A.M. as it was heading toward the shoreline.

When agents responded, they found it overturned along the beach.

Eight people were found in the area, one of them has been hospitalized with hypothermia symptoms.

