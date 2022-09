El Avocado in La Jolla offers discount on selected items throughout Labor Day Weekend

LA JOLLA (KUSI)- El Avocado in La Jolla is thanking the community by giving back this Labor Day weekend. Owner, Shanti Claydon tells KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon, “We wouldn’t be here without everyone’s support”.

El Avocado offers $2 beers, $5 margaritas, and so much more.