El Avocado owner has received tons of support for standing up for freedom





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – El Avocado is a vegan restaurant in the heart of La Jolla, that has received tons of support from the community for taking a stand against requiring medical mandates for their customers.

The owner, Shanti Claydon, explained that people are tired of living under the government’s regulations and want to return to normal life.

A few months ago, El Avocado caught the attention of the community by refusing to require their customers wear masks when they enter the restaurant. Claydon told KUSI News at the time that she received enormous support for the mask choice policy, and says customers from as far as Los Angeles have came just to support her for standing up.

Now that some places around the country like New York City and Los Angeles are requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination to enter, El Avocado is once again taking a stand against the “ridiculous” mandates.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Claydon at El Avocado in La Jolla to speak with her about the new requirement and why she will never require her customers to provide their private medical information.

Claydon says, “I can’t even believe we have to have this conversation and I can’t believe some places are actually following the lead and asking for proof of vaccination.” Shanti Claydon wants the community to know that all people are welcome and that it’s everyones personal choice to wear a mask or be vaccinated. “We are not anybody to make choices for anybody else” she adds.

Claydon also thanked KUSI News for being the only station to stand up for small businesses and give them a voice.

Business owners are continuing to speak up and stand up for their rights. Owner of El Avocado tells @KUSINews, “I can’t believe we have to even talk about this. I think it’s ridiculous that some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/yjxDzNAJ8l — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) August 10, 2021