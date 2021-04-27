El Avocado plant-based restaurant opens in La Jolla, no masks required





LA JOLLA (KUSI) – A new plant-based restaurant that opened up during the pandemic in La Jolla is seeing enormous support from the community after defying the state lockdown orders.

El Avocado offers a variety of healthy, plant-based and vegan cuisines, but they encourage people to try it for themselves because the food is tasty.

The owner, Shanti Clayton, believes the United States is a free country, and is not requiring her customers to wear masks when they come to her restaurant.

Clayton told KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego she believes customers can decide to wear a mask themselves because it is, “your body, your choice.”

There is a sign on the entrance that warns people of their policy that reads, “This is a free county. Not wearing a mask?… Awesome. Wearing a mask?….Great.”

The sign warns, “do not enter this store if you are not comfortable with this policy or feel the need to force your opinion on others.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was live at El Avocado speaking with the owners on why they believe the community has been so supportive of her for standing up for her rights.

El Avocado donates 10% of their profits to animal shelters and to the community that is most in need.

For more information visit: www.elavocados.com

I’m at El Avocado in La Jolla this morning. This business opened in the middle of the pandemic and the owner defied the states orders to shutdown and opened fully.

“The community is grateful that I stood up for my rights”- Shanti Claydon @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/xFbL4akfqc — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) April 27, 2021

Not wearing a mask?… Awesome.

Wearing a mask?… Great. That's the policy El Avocado in La Jolla has implemented in defiance of California's mask mandates. The owner says they have received enormous support from the community as a result. More info: https://t.co/nCGUQOZZa9 pic.twitter.com/W4jGKOOcLW — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 27, 2021