El Cajon becomes ground zero for homeless hotels in San Diego County

EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells is again raising questions about his city’s growing homeless problem, as he says San Diego County is making El Cajon the go-to place for new homeless shelters.

Wells is calling out San Diego County, as El Cajon is absorbing 45% of the issued hotel vouchers for homeless people, but they only have 5% of the county’s homeless population.

Wells emphasized the issue that criminal activity has run rampant, and he is concerned for the safety of his constituents.

Wells explained, “besides exposing the problem, and trying to get the county to be more equitable about it, we also sent our police department out to look into this, to find out who’s here. Is everybody a law abiding citizen, or are they not? We’ve been told a lot of these people are selling drugs and causing problems.”

Just Tuesday, El Cajon Police arrested ten people from the hotel, most of whom at felony warrants.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live with Bill Wells detailing the problems his city is dealing with as a result of San Diego County’s decisions to make El Cajon ground zero for the homeless.

