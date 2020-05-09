El Cajon beings to open up during Phase 2 of California’s reopening plan





EL CAJON (KUSI) – Mayor Bill Wells joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the reopening of El Cajon and how El Cajon is doing amid the pandemic.

San Diego County announced the opening tennis and handball courts, provided participants meet social-distancing requirements. Golf carts for single riders, regardless of age, will also be permitted. Additionally, rental of outdoor equipment like bikes, kayaks and surfboards will be allowed again.

Still closed are community pools, which could be among the last places to be reopened, going by the state’s guidance.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Friday that as the state moves forward with “Phase 2” of its reopening plan, businesses such as dine-in restaurants, malls and swap meets, pet grooming businesses, car washes, outdoor museums and office-based businesses are next on the agenda — with social distancing still required.

Retail stores across the region opened for curbside service provided they met San Diego County’s guidelines.

The stores able to open Friday included bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home and furnishings suppliers, sporting goods, clothing stores and florists, but those businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.

Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses supporting those businesses were also able to open Friday.

All businesses opening as part of “Phase 2” must complete a safe reopening plan, found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus.html, and post it publicly.