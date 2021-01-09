El Cajon businesses reopen as part of a constitutional peaceful protest





EL CAJON (KUSI) – More than 350 businesses in San Diego County are threatening legal action against any government agency for the enforcement of health orders, and now are engaged in what is being called a constitutionally protected, peaceful protest.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with the only Mayor in San Diego County, El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, that publicly said he would not use his police force to enforce the public health orders.

Mayor Wells said he took the stance because “people needed hope.”

Furthermore, he explained that hardworking law-abiding citizens are now being criminalized for earning a living.