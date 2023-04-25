El Cajon calls for change to motel voucher programs after sex offender arrests

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 60% of San Diego County’s homeless live in El Cajon due to the county’s employment of and reliance upon hotel voucher programs.

After an increase in 911 calls and crime connected to the voucher program and its residents, the City of El Cajon is calling on county legislators to install wider safeguards, safeguards many believe should have been present from the start including general security and oversight.

