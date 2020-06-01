El Cajon councilmember Phil Ortiz & business owner sets up Go Fund Me to Rebuild La Mesa

LA MESA (KUSI) – The East County Chamber of Commerce Foundation is establishing a relief effort to help the small businesses that were destroyed in the riots on the night of Saturday, May 30 2020.

Small businesses in the area are devastated, and many were already on the brink due to COVID-19. La Mesa Village has been the heart of small business in the city and is a beautiful place for dining, events and memories.

All proceeds will go directly to small businesses that were destroyed or damaged. The Chamber Foundation is a non-profit organization that has been helping East County for over 26 years.

El Cajon city councilmember Phil Ortiz set up a Go Fund Me for the La Mesa business community with a goal of raising $50,000. As of Monday afternoon, there has been nearly $90,000 raised.

To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/la-mesa-business-disaster-recovery