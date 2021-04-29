El Cajon dog park receives national award

The American Public Works Association has named the City of El Cajon’s North Marshall Dog Park as its Project of the Year. The dog park, located next to the El Cajon animal shelter, creates a new space for gatherings and activities. In partnership with The Toro Company and the Urban Corps of San Diego County, who received Toro’s Greenspace Enhancement Grant, construction of the park was finished this past summer. The park features an off-leash dog area with dog-bone shaped benches, a picnic area, and new landscaping. The park began as a vision to provide a multiple-use space for surrounding residents and businesses. What was once a dirt lot now fulfills that vision. The location was important as there were no parks or green spaces within walking distance of the nearby communities. In addition, the dog park provides an important space for prospective pet owners to bond with future furry friends. City engineers designed and oversaw the park’s construction while the City’s Public Works Department and Urban Corps Corpsmembers constructed the park. Urban Corps, a work-to-learn program, hires young adults, ages 18 to 26, who do not have a high school diploma. Several Corpsmembers in the park’s construction live in El Cajon. The project’s total came to $60,000 with grant funding from The Toro Company Foundation and Urban Corps of San Diego County covering roughly 75% of the cost.

