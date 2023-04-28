El Cajon fills over 470 potholes in one week for Pothole Challenge





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After unprecedented winter rains swept across California, San Diego streets were looking worse for the wear.

Last week the city of El Cajon issued the Pothole Challenge on the city’s maintenance app. Every single reported pothole has since been filled within 72 hours. Workers and volunteers have covered more ground in one week than they had the entire previous year.

