El Cajon held special meeting on COVID-19 enforcement

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego County officials have announced some local businesses will be able to operate indoors in a limited capacity starting Monday.

The announcement came just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom released a new state system Friday that sorts counties into one of four tiers based on the extent of the area’s COVID-19 outbreak,

On Monday, restaurants, places of worship, movie theaters and museums will be allowed to maintain up to 25% occupancy or 100 people — whichever is less. Gyms may operate with 10% occupancy. Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons may operate indoors with normal capacity. Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said the county would follow state guidelines that indicate retail businesses are to be restricted to 50% occupancy.

All indoor businesses must still abide by social distancing- and face- covering mandates, as well as having a detailed safe reopening plan on file with the county.

Mayor Bill Wells joined Good. Morning San Diego to discuss what happened at a special council meeting on Friday to discuss stopping police from enforcing COVID-19 laws. “We want to focus our police on more serious problems,” said Wells.

Wells also discussed reopening businesses and said, “here have been 1,813 confirmed cases in El Cajon.”

On Saturday, the county reported 263 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, raising the region’s totals to 38,047 cases and 679 deaths.

Two women in their mid-80s and one man in his early 80s died. All three had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 6,796 tests reported, 4% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests is 3.7%, well below the state’s 8% guideline. The seven-day average number of tests performed in the county is 6,978.

Of the total positive cases, 3,083 — or 8.1% — have required hospitalization since the pandemic began, and 749 — or 2% — were admitted to an intensive care unit.

County health officials reported six new community outbreaks Friday, bringing the number of outbreaks in the past week to 20. The outbreaks were in a food processing setting and five in business settings.

The number of community outbreaks remains well above the county’s goal of fewer than seven in a seven-day span. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households in the past 14 days.

Wooten said San Diego County had made it to “tier 2,” the only county in Southern California to earn that designation. The county still has a “substantial” COVID-19 presence, but unlike Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles and Imperial counties it is not considered “widespread.”

The two metrics the state was monitoring in that tier list include an old one — the percentage of positive tests — and a new one — the number of daily new cases per 100,000 people. San Diego County is at 3.8% and 5.8 per 100,000 respectively. To make it to the next tier, the county must show rates of between 2% and 4.9% positive tests and between 1 and 3.9 new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Because the county currently exceeds one of those numbers, it cannot start its path to the next tier.