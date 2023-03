El Cajon holds City Council meeting regarding minor molested by homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The El Cajon City Council convened in a special meeting on Tuesday regarding homeless assistance programs using motels in the city.

This meeting came in response to an alleged incident in which two homeless men molested an underage girl at an El Cajon motel where one of them had been placed in temporary housing.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the meeting.