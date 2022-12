El Cajon hosts concert to benefit special needs community, Jan. 12

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at The Magnolia in El Cajon. Mayor Bill Wells and his musically inclined friends will host a concert supporting special needs.

The concert will feature “Banding Together,” a nonprofit whose mission is to bring unique music opportunities to individuals with special needs.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss event details and how to attend.